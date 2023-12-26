AEW's Tony Schiavone shoots down Goldberg being compared to a WWE Hall of Famer

Top AEW personality Tony Schiavone has opened up about how he thinks Goldberg is vastly different from a WWE Hall of Famer he often gets compared to.

During his prime in WCW, the former WWE Universal Champion was an unstoppable force who went on a winning streak the likes of which fans had never seen before, leading him to the WCW World Championship in 1998.

One person whom Bill is often compared to due to their short, impactful matches is The Ultimate Warrior, but Tony Schiavone just cannot see the comparison. During the latest edition of the "What Happened When?" podcast, Schiavone had this to say:

"That makes sense, Goldberg did not have a strong promo, he was strong, big and powerful, didn't really stay in the ring that long. Of course the Ultimate Warrior was pretty weird because all that he talked about, and Goldberg was kind of this real tough, rough, former football player." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Schiavone even went on to say that he wasn't really a fan of The Ultimate Warrior as a character, claiming that he never understood the WWE Hall of Famer.

"I always thought that he didn't do a good enough job of milking the entrance, and I knew that was his character. He sprinted to the ring, grabbed the ropes, shook the ropes, compare that to Hulk Hogan, who took his time and was talking as he came to the ring. I'm sorry, I never got the Ultimate Warrior, I never understood him. I just never [got him], you know everybody always says that he blew up within the first three minutes of the match, but you can see that he's taking his time to get back into the ring." (H/T Wrestling Inc.)

Will Goldberg join AEW?

Ever since people found out that Bill Goldberg wasn't signed to a WWE contract anymore, one question has been floating around the wrestling world: will he go to AEW?

All Elite Wrestling has done a great job of giving older wrestlers a chance to have one more final run in the business before hanging their boots up for good, with the most notable example being Sting.

According to PWInsider, there has been no progress in the talks between Bill and All Elite Wrestling, with the report noting that Tony Khan is still on good terms with the WWE Hall of Famer but that Bill is also on good terms with World Wrestling Entertainment.

