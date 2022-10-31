AEW's Wardlow cites similarities between wrestlers and horror movie characters

AEW star Wardlow recently claimed that there were no differences between pro-wrestlers and iconic horror movie characters. He further cited that he would easily be able to defeat Freddy Krueger in a match.

The 34-year old star defeated Scorpio Sky in July this year to win the TNT Championship. He has been on a dominant, undefeated streak since. Over the past few weeks, he has seemingly formed an alliance with former WWE Superstar Samoa Joe.

Recently on Busted Open Radio, the TNT Champion joked about how The Nightmare on Elm Street icon would be the easiest to defeat. The AEW star further cited how wrestlers and horror characters have a gimmick, music and at times a catchphrase:

“Horror characters are just essentially pro wrestlers,” Wardlow said. “They have a gimmick. They have a theme song. They have a finishing move. A catchphrase in some cases.” (H/T Wrestle Zone)

Wardlow disclosed he missed having Cody Rhodes around in AEW

A couple of years ago, Wardlow was involved in a feud with Cody Rhodes. The two battled it out in an intense Steel Cage match on an edition of Dynamite that kept fans captivated.

On the latest edition of the Eat Sleep Podcast Repeat, the AEW star highlighted the backstage impact of The American Nightmare's leaving the promotion:

"I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will support whatever he wants to do with his life, so I would never hold that against him, and I told him that. I personally do miss his presence in the locker room.” Wardlow added: “He does have a very positive presence backstage, and he was somebody I could comfortably go to, and speak to, so I do miss having him around."

The star has often been compared to WWE's Batista owing to his similar storyline with MJF and persona. With his impressive run in the Tony Khan-led promotion and being a fan-favorite, it may not be too long before we see him competing for world title.

