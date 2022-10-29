"I do miss having him around" - Top AEW star comments on Cody Rhodes' return to WWE 

Cody Rhodes' move from AEW back to WWE was a massive moment in the wrestling business, as many of his former colleagues, including Wardlow, were sad to see him go.

Before his reign as the current TNT Champion, Wardlow's biggest moment in AEW came during his Steel Cage Match with Rhodes on an episode of Dynamite in late 2020. The American Nightmare's decision to allow the relatively unknown star to shine on a big stage left a great impression on The Wardog.

Speaking on Eat Sleep Podcast Repeat, Wardlow noted that Rhodes' decision to return to WWE earlier this year left a huge void in the AEW locker room.

"I don’t know if I would say let down, because I love Cody, and I will support whatever he wants to do with his life, so I would never hold that against him, and I told him that. I personally do miss his presence in the locker room.” Wardlow added: “He does have a very positive presence backstage, and he was somebody I could comfortably go to, and speak to, so I do miss having him around." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Cody Rhodes is currently out of action after he suffered a pectoral injury in June 2022. Given his reported recovery timeframe, many hope for The American Nightmare to be back in time for WrestleMania 39.

Former WWE Superstar sees championship gold in Cody Rhodes' future

Before his sudden and unfortunate injury, Rhodes was showcased as one of the biggest stars in the company, seemingly building toward a world title shot.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, WWE veteran Bryan Clark (fka Adam Bomb) suggested that The American Nightmare will likely become a champion following his return.

"He hasn't returned from the injury, has he? That was a pretty tough injury, especially when I watched him work through it with his entire pec, left side of his body blood-filled from the inside. Yeah, I see him being champion. The pop he got at WrestleMania, I was there." (H/T Sportskeeda)

After his arrival in WWE, Cody Rhodes told the fans on RAW that his goal was to win a world title. He aims to capture the coveted championship to pay homage to his legendary father, Dusty Rhodes.

