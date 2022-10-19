Former WWE star Bryan Clark (fka Adam Bomb) recently spoke about Cody Rhodes potentially becoming a massive star for WWE.

The American Nightmare returned to the company at WrestleMania 38 with a raucous crowd cheering him on. His comeback was followed by a trifecta of matches with Seth Rollins that culminated in Rhodes facing The Visionary inside Hell in a Cell. Despite suffering from a torn pec, the second-generation superstar was victorious in the contest.

On this week's UnSKripted show, Clark mentioned that Rhodes is championship material. He praised the former AEW star for battling an injury and putting on a show for the fans on June 6, 2022.

"He hasn't returned from the injury, has he? That was a pretty tough injury, especially when I watched him work through it with his entire pec, left side of his body blood-filled from the inside. Yeah, I see him being champion. The pop he got at WrestleMania, I was there." [29:48 - 30:10]

Bryan Clark feels Cody Rhodes learned a lot during his time in AEW

During the same conversation, Clark mentioned that Cody Rhodes benefitted from working closely with Tony Khan. He highlighted that holding an executive position in AEW helped the star understand the production-related aspect of the business.

"I think he learned a lot working for Tony. Backstage and all the stuff that goes on there - everything from booking meetings to production, all that stuff. I think he's learned a lot. I would just tell him to keep doing what he's doing. I really liked his promos when he came to WWE. I thought they were excellent, told a story. The history with his dad when his dad had the belt and then he didn't. I think he's on the right track." [31:55 - 32:30]

While no specific return date has been confirmed for Rhodes, he did make an appearance for the company at the San Diego Comic-Con. He was part of the WWE Action Figure panel by Mattel.

411 Wrestling @411wrestling #Mattel #SDCC Cody Rhodes gets to look at a mock-up of the packaging for his Mattel Creations figure. He talks about how much the Wrestlemania return meant to him. #wwe Cody Rhodes gets to look at a mock-up of the packaging for his Mattel Creations figure. He talks about how much the Wrestlemania return meant to him. #wwe #Mattel #SDCC https://t.co/AvJ5MFJP8W

It will be interesting to see if The American Nightmare captures the world title upon his highly awaited return to in-ring action.

