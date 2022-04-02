AEW star beats Josh Woods to become ROH Pure Champion

ROH: Supercard of Honor saw Josh Woods defend his ROH Pure championship against AEW star Wheeler Yuta. The latter defeated Josh Woods to become the new Pure Champion.

Yuta, who recently got into a spat with Trent Beretta and was competing without Best Friends on his side, achieved a major milestone in his career by winning the ROH Pure Championship.

The bout was contested under the rules of the Pure Championship with restrictions on rope breaks and punches to the face. Colt Cabana and Christopher Daniels were two of the judges for the match.

The match went back and forth as the two men looked to gain the advantage on the other. In the closing moments of the bout, Woods hit Yuta with a suplex to the turnbuckle and went for the pin, but the AEW star saved himself by putting his foot on the rope.

Yuta then hit Woods with multiple elbow strikes and rolled him up for the win to become the new Ring of Honor Pure Champion.

After his big win, Tony Khan announced on Twitter that he has officially signed Wheeler Yuta to AEW.

Wheeler Yuta gave Bryan Danielson a tough contest on AEW Dynamite

Wheeler Yuta was in action on this week's edition of AEW Dynamite against Bryan Danielson in a hard-hitting encounter. Yuta really gave the American Dragon a run for his money.

The two exchanged heavy-handed chops on the body. Yuta hit a German suplex into a bridge, but Danielson kicked out. The former WWE Champion then hit Yuta with a dragon suplex.

It looked like Yuta had almost conquered the dragon, but Danielson hit him with the Busaiku Knee. Bryan then stomped on Yuta and locked in the LeBell Lock for the win.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Yuta in the coming months. He has already showed his desire to be a part of William Regal's Blackpool Combat Club but got a slap in the face for his troubles. With this championship win under his belt, Regal and co. may look to take him on in their group.

