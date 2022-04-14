AEW star recalls bizarre story of how Nick Gage gets hyped up

AEW's rising star Wheeler Yuta shared a story about his time on the road with former GCW Champion Nick Gage.

The two used to be travel buddies back when Yuta was competing on the independent circuit.

Speaking on AEW's unrestricted podcast, the current ROH Pure Champion recalled his first time traveling with Gage. He shared a story about how Gage used to hype himself up by watching videos of people confessing about committing murders.

"I do remember the first time I rode with him. I had met him just a few times. He wasn’t feeling well so he was kind of quiet throughout the ride. Then we get about 30 minutes away from the building and he wanted to amp himself up, he wanted to get hyped up. He was like, what do you do to get hyped up? I look over and he’s watching videos of people confessing to murderers. He’s like, ‘Out there. I’m a killer. I’m a killer Yuta." - (H/T - Wrestlingnews.co)

Wheeler Yuta is rising to stardom in AEW

Wheeler Yuta has made quite a mark in AEW in recent months. The former Best Friends member is currently the ROH Pure Champion and the newest addition to William Regal's Blackpool Combat Club.

Yuta has had many incredible in-ring performances against the likes of Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley, especially in his third encounter with the latter, where he took Moxley to the limit. Yuta's performance earned the respect of William Regal as well as a spot in the Blackpool Combat Club.

The upstart seems to have found his calling in All Elite Wrestling as he joins Moxley and Danielson in a dominant faction. Yuta has shown tremendous potential and can achieve many great things with the BCC by his side.

