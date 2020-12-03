AEW's "Winter is Coming" set to have cold weather tonight

Tonight's AEW Dynamite has been entitled "Winter Is Coming", which could actually describe the weather for this evening.

Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer has reported on Twitter that the forecast in Jacksonville, Florida will be 44 degrees tonight. With Daily's Place being an outdoor venue, the crew could be dealing with tough conditions for this event.

It is expected to be 44 degrees when Omega & Moxley hit the ring tonight for an outdoor show. This may be the biggest test of both men's career, and even more, of the limited audience. That's even colder than Sammartino-Morales and they couldn't even get a lot of heat for that. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) December 2, 2020

In regards to tonight's "Winter is Coming" episode of AEW Dynamite, Meltzer stated:

With many fans speculating that the main event AEW World title match between Jon Moxley and Kenny Omega going long, it could be a tall task for the two competitors. For all the talent and fans in attendance, "Winter is Coming" should make for a very interesting event to watch.

Lineup for AEW Dynamite "Winter is Coming" special

AEW is planning a huge event in tonight's AEW Dynamite special, "Winter is Coming". On top of the AEW World Championship match, there will be the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal for the Dynamite Diamond ring currently owned by MJF. Fans will also witness the first-time-ever encounter between Chris Jericho and SCU's Frankie Kazarian.

There will also be a grudge tag team match, with AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin and Cody Rhodes teaming to face Team Taz's Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs.

The women's division will be on display too, with Dr. Britt Baker facing Leyla Hirsch. It will undoubtedly be a fun night for AEW, with the "Winter is Coming" event being described as the biggest Dynamite of the year.