"AEW's worst booking decision" - Wrestling fans debate if popular tag team should leave Tony Khan's promotion in 2023

Wrestling fans on Twitter have reacted to the idea of FTR possibly leaving AEW if Tony Khan books them to lose to The Acclaimed.

Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler will finally get their shot at the AEW World Tag Team Championships on next week's Dynamite.

Twitter user @JobberNationTV suggested that FTR should leave AEW by 2023 if they are booked to lose next Wednesday.

In response, fans on Twitter claimed that the match between FTR and The Acclaimed will set up an angle for the upcoming Ring of Honor Final Battle pay-per-view.

FTR is the current ROH World Tag Team Champions and has been feuding with The Gunns for months. There is a high chance of the two teams possibly crossing paths in the near future.

Check out the Twitter reactions:

HugoNexxion @Hugo_Nexxion @JobberNationTV They won't win it's just an angle for their match at roh final battle @JobberNationTV They won't win it's just an angle for their match at roh final battle

Conner Hays @AEWFanGuy18 @JobberNationTV If FTR lose it would be AEW’s worst booking decision this year. @JobberNationTV If FTR lose it would be AEW’s worst booking decision this year.

million dollar G @LAKnightWWE @JobberNationTV they won't win the gunns will interfere then they'll face the gunns on ROH. predictable @JobberNationTV they won't win the gunns will interfere then they'll face the gunns on ROH. predictable

LegendKiller2k ™⚪ @legendkiller2k8 @JobberNationTV Depends i got a feeling there'll be interference from Gunn club and Singh and co. @JobberNationTV Depends i got a feeling there'll be interference from Gunn club and Singh and co.

Sat_flora @SatFlora @JobberNationTV Silly booking. Acclaimed should be fed heels not the top babyface team to Aew fans. Lazy booking from @TonyKhan @JobberNationTV Silly booking. Acclaimed should be fed heels not the top babyface team to Aew fans. Lazy booking from @TonyKhan

FTR's current AEW contract is set to expire in 2023, and they could leave Tony Khan's promotion

FTR's current AEW contract is reportedly set to expire in 2023. While Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler have enjoyed an incredible 2022, the duo could potentially exit Tony Khan's promotion.

According to a report from Fightful Select, Harwood revealed that FTR's contracts are expiring in April of next year.

In recent months, FTR has won the ROH World Tag Team Championships, the AAA Tag Team Championship, and the IWGP Tag Team Championship. They have also shared the ring with numerous top teams this year, including The Briscoes, Aussie Open, and The Young Bucks.

However, they have taken a backseat to the likes of Swerve In Our Glory, who feuded with The Acclaimed over the AEW World Tag Team Championship. The duo of Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee also won the tag titles this year.

It remains to be seen if FTR will finally become two-time AEW World Tag Team Champions or not.

