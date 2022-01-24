AEW's The Young Bucks make a bold statement about possibly switching divisions

AEW stars Nick and Matt Jackson, collectively known as The Young Bucks, are among the most successful tag teams in pro wrestling today. Although the duo have enthralled fans by putting on some instant classics in various promotions , their performances as singles competitors have also been nothing short of extraordinary.

Last week on AEW Rampage, Nick Jackson competed against Trent Beretta in an incredibly hard-hitting singles contest, which ended with the latter picking up the win. The two men received critical acclaim for their efforts that night.

The Young Bucks recently updated their Twitter bio, which appears to have been directed at Nick's performance last week. The Jackson brothers wrote that they could switch divisions and turn into singles wrestlers and they would still be the best at what they do:

"If we wanted to, either of us could turn into singles wrestlers & be the best at that too. I know that’s frustrating to hear. Lol," The Young Bucks tweeted.

There's no doubt that Nick and Matt have thrived as singles competitors, considering the potential they have shown over the years. But their resume as a tag team speaks volumes for their success.

They are the longest reigning tag team champions in the AEW history. While they have been away from the title picture for some time now, it is only a matter of time before they try to claim the top spot in the division again.

Dutch Mantell praised Nick Jackson for putting Trent Beretta over on AEW Rampage

Even after losing the match, Nick Jackson earned respect from fans and veterans like Dutch Mantell.

While speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Mantell applauded Nick for putting Trent over in their match. The wrestling manager believes it makes The EVP a "pro" for contributing to the business instead of putting himself upfront:

"Oh, I loved it [Nick Jackson vs. Trent]. The fact that he [Nick] lost makes me know that he's a pro. He does it for business. It's business, not for him. It's for business," Dutch Mantell said.

It will be interesting to see what the company has in store for The Young Bucks as Revolution is just around the corner.

