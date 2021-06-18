AEW's Young Bucks reveal their retirement plans

AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks plan to quietly ride off into the sunset when they decide to retire.

Most of the time, fans see the Young Bucks mocking or criticizing someone with their witty tweets and bios. But in their latest update, the duo has touched on a very heartfelt issue.

The Young Bucks took to Twitter to announce they'd updated their bio. In the new version, Nick and Matt Jackson stated that when they retire, there will be no goodbye speech, and they won't do a farewell tour. Instead, they will just happily disappear.

"When we quit, there will be no speech," the Young Bucks wrote. "There will be no good-bye tour. It’ll just end & then it’ll fade to black. And we’ll be happy & in one piece."

The Young Bucks have quite the plans for their retirement!

This post is also not the first time the Young Bucks have touched on the retirement topic. Earlier this year, they revealed that they plan to retire when they turn 40. This plan could always change, as wrestlers often come out of retirement or delay their final match.

But whenever the Young Bucks hang up their boots, they will have already cemented their place as one of the best tag teams of their era.

Matt Jackson will be in action on this week's AEW Dynamite

Matt Jackson in AEW

Matt Jackson will team up with The Good Brothers to take on Penta El Zero Miedo, Eddie Kingston and Frankie Kazarian in a Trios match this week on AEW Dynamite.

For the second week in a row, the company has booked a Trios match. The bout will undoubtedly be a hard-hitting contes, but it's fair to wonder what's next for the Young Bucks.

Much to everyone's surprise, the champions currently lack actual contenders for their tag team titles. Instead, they're involved in a war between factions.

The Young Bucks have already taken out AEW stars like PAC, Rey Fenix, Christopher Daniels, and Jon Moxley. At this point, fans will just have to wait and see which team will eventually dethrone the champions.

What's your take on the Young Bucks' early retirement plans? Are you excited about another Trios match this week? Sound off in the comment section below.

