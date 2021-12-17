The Young Bucks tease the blockbuster arrival of former 3-time WWE Champion to AEW

AEW stars Nick and Matt Jackson are known for being very vocal on Twitter. The Young Bucks constantly change their bio and header on the social media platform, and today changed it to former WWE star Jeff Hardy.

Hardy was recently released from WWE, and his older brother has stated that he wishes the two could retire together.

While nothing has been confirmed yet, the Bucks and Adam Cole teased bringing a "Christmas present" during the AEW Dynamite Christmas special.

Regardless of whether they have Jeff Hardy debut alongside them or not, the Bucks work closely with Tony Khan and would be in the know on whether or not The Charismatic Enigma is coming on board.

Jeff Hardy debuting at AEW is very likely because of his brother, Matt Hardy

Jeff Hardy had one of the most disappointing runs in WWE before his release. While Matt Hardy hasn't picked up any gold in AEW, he's been booked considerably better. The Hardy Brothers aren't as young as they were 20 years ago, and Matt has voiced his opinions on retiring. His one condition would be to retire the way he came into this business: alongside his brother, Jeff.

Currently Jeff is playing a handful of concerts with his band. Matt has been promoting this and appearing with his brother on social media more often. This might not outright predict Jeff's debut in AEW, but it could be Matt's way of teasing it.

A final run of The Hardy Boyz would be amazing for long-time pro wrestling fans. Together, the duo shaped the childhood wrestling experience of many fans. One last run by the brothers would draw many fans, particularly if they have one in AEW.

The brothers might have grown to fame in WWE, but as long as they finish together that's all a long-time fan could hope for.

Would you like to see Jeff Hardy in All Elite Wrestling? Please share your thoughts in the comments section below.

