  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Nick Wayne
  • AEW's youngest star set for major match following betrayal at All In Texas

AEW's youngest star set for major match following betrayal at All In Texas

By Jacob Terrell
Published Jul 23, 2025 21:16 GMT
AEW All In Texas [Image credit: AR Fox on X/Twitter]
AEW All In Texas [Image credit: AR Fox on X/Twitter]

AEW All In: Texas ushered in sweeping changes for the promotion, with several major returns and title changes taking place. A massive betrayal also occurred, with Nick Wayne and the Patriarchy attacking their benefactor, Christian Cage.

Ad

Nick Wayne is AEW's youngest star (not counting Brodie Lee Jr.) and the youngest-ever champion on Tony Khan's payroll. The 20-year-old won the AEW World Trios Championship last year, just days after he turned 19. Now, he's the ROH World Television Champion, and he's got a major match lined up against a popular indie veteran.

On tomorrow's ROH HonorClub taping, Nick Wayne will face Gringo Loco in a World TV Championship Proving Ground Match. Ring of Honor also announced The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico, The Workhorsemen vs. The Outrunners, and more. Check out the promotion's Instagram post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"DON’T MISS a new episode of ROH TV on Honor Club TOMORROW NIGHT at 7pm ET/6pm CT."
Ad

AEW's Nick Wayne wants to become the longest-reigning ROH TV Champion

Nick Wayne is not only the youngest champion on Tony Khan's roster, he's also the youngest champion in ROH history. Earlier this year, he revealed that he wants to break the record for longest-reigning ROH World Television Champion.

Samoa Joe currently holds that record at 574 days. It's a difficult but achievable goal—much more so than trying to become the longest-reigning overall champion in the promotion's history. That record belongs to Athena, who has held the ROH Women's World Championship for a ludicrous 955 days and counting.

Ad

Speaking on Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, Wayne revealed his reverence for the TV title and declared his intent to hold it for as long as he can:

"A lot of people that I idolize went through Ring of Honor once upon a time, and a lot of people have like held this championship, so to be able to hold it now and represent something that is like so special, and feel like it's a very like big placeholder in this business is a very big honor to me. To win it so young, I believe the youngest to win the title is another huge honor to me. I want to hold it for as long as I can, maybe become the longest reigning."

Wayne and Kip Sabian have put a dagger in The Patriarchy's heart by turning on their mentor, Christian Cage. Whether the two can find even greater success on their own remains to be seen.

About the author
Jacob Terrell

Jacob Terrell

Twitter icon

Jacob is an AEW contributor and editor at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He has edited and published over 8,000 articles for Sportskeeda Wrestling in just over two years, and subsequently donned the hat of a contributor, demonstrating his commitment to continuous learning. His experience goes beyond wrestling, with five years as an editor for several independent publishing houses and three years as a captioning specialist.

Jacob's first memory of pro wrestling dates back to Sting vs. Ric Flair for the World Heavyweight Championship at Great American Bash 1990. He later began writing for a newsletter and blog at the University of North Texas, and his love of wrestling naturally led him to seek opportunities in the media.

His favorite wrestler is The Icon, as he feels Sting has evolved throughout his career on a parallel path with his own growth as a person. He was Jacob's childhood hero and teenage idol, and now he makes him less afraid of getting older.

Jacob ensures relevance and accuracy in his articles by working hard to maintain his ideals and objectivity without sacrificing his unique voice, inspiring other writers in the section to follow suit.

Jacob’s non-wrestling interests include Anime, video games, and fantasy novels.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications