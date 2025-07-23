AEW's youngest star set for major match following betrayal at All In Texas

AEW All In: Texas ushered in sweeping changes for the promotion, with several major returns and title changes taking place. A massive betrayal also occurred, with Nick Wayne and the Patriarchy attacking their benefactor, Christian Cage.Nick Wayne is AEW's youngest star (not counting Brodie Lee Jr.) and the youngest-ever champion on Tony Khan's payroll. The 20-year-old won the AEW World Trios Championship last year, just days after he turned 19. Now, he's the ROH World Television Champion, and he's got a major match lined up against a popular indie veteran.On tomorrow's ROH HonorClub taping, Nick Wayne will face Gringo Loco in a World TV Championship Proving Ground Match. Ring of Honor also announced The Beast Mortos vs. Serpentico, The Workhorsemen vs. The Outrunners, and more. Check out the promotion's Instagram post below:&quot;DON’T MISS a new episode of ROH TV on Honor Club TOMORROW NIGHT at 7pm ET/6pm CT.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAEW's Nick Wayne wants to become the longest-reigning ROH TV ChampionNick Wayne is not only the youngest champion on Tony Khan's roster, he's also the youngest champion in ROH history. Earlier this year, he revealed that he wants to break the record for longest-reigning ROH World Television Champion.Samoa Joe currently holds that record at 574 days. It's a difficult but achievable goal—much more so than trying to become the longest-reigning overall champion in the promotion's history. That record belongs to Athena, who has held the ROH Women's World Championship for a ludicrous 955 days and counting.Speaking on Close Up w/ Renee Paquette, Wayne revealed his reverence for the TV title and declared his intent to hold it for as long as he can:&quot;A lot of people that I idolize went through Ring of Honor once upon a time, and a lot of people have like held this championship, so to be able to hold it now and represent something that is like so special, and feel like it's a very like big placeholder in this business is a very big honor to me. To win it so young, I believe the youngest to win the title is another huge honor to me. I want to hold it for as long as I can, maybe become the longest reigning.&quot;Wayne and Kip Sabian have put a dagger in The Patriarchy's heart by turning on their mentor, Christian Cage. Whether the two can find even greater success on their own remains to be seen.