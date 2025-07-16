AEW star breaks silence after shockingly betraying Christian Cage

AEW presented All In: Texas from Globe Life Field in Arlington. Christian Cage competed for the World Tag Team Title at the event along with Nick Wayne. The duo came up short as The Hurt Syndicate retained the gold. After the match, Wayne betrayed Christian along with the rest of The Patriarchy. He recently broke his social media silence after the betrayal.
The Patriarchy faced off against JetSpeed ("Speedball" Mike Bailey and Kevin Knight) and The Hurt Syndicate in a three-way match for the AEW World Tag Team Title. Lashley ultimately delivered a Spear to Captain Charisma and pinned him to retain the championship.
After the match, FTR came out to attack members of The Patriarchy. Christian Cage stepped up to fend them off, but instead of helping him, the faction attacked him. Nick Wayne was about to take out the legend with a Con-Chair-To before a returning Cope saved him.
After All In, Wayne took to Instagram to address fans for the first time since his betrayal. The upstart highlighted how he shocked the world at Globe Life Field.
"I shocked the world, for all the right reasons. My ALL IN moment," Wayne wrote.
Fans are excited to see what's next in this storyline after Wayne's betrayal.
Blockbuster plans for Christian Cage and Cope reportedly revealed
Cope made his long-awaited return to AEW last week at All In: Texas. He saved his real-life friend, Christian Cage, from a vicious attack at the hands of FTR and The Patriarchy. After the show, reports surfaced disclosing potential plans for the Hall of Famer's future and in-ring return.
Cope was last seen in action in AEW in April at Dynasty, where FTR betrayed him and hit him with a Con-Chair-To. The Rated-R Superstar saved his friend from suffering the same fate in Texas.
On Fightful Select's recent Q&A podcast, Sean Ross Sapp was asked if the angle could lead to Cope and Cage reuniting to face FTR at All Out. Sapp said the current belief is that these were indeed the plans for the legendary duo.
All Out is set to take place in Canada, the home country of the Cope and Cage. Hence, they could reunite in front of their home crowd to face FTR.
