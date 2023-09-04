AEW security confiscated CM Punk signs before All Out - Reports

While it was expected that CM Punk chants would take over AEW All Out PPV in Chicago amid his firing, fans are now allegedly being restrained to use his signs in the arena.

Prior to Collision, AEW shocked the wrestling world with the news that CM Punk had been fired for his actions during the All In event. Furthermore, the company CEO and President, Tony Khan, addressed the crowd right before the Saturday show, to explain why he had to take such action.

TK revealed that he felt his life was in danger, for the first time at a wrestling show, resulting from Punk's actions during the incident with Jack Perry. However, the crowd in Chicago was not pleased with his comments and began booing loudly. Moreover, the All Out PPV in Punk's hometown, without his presence, was expected to trigger the crowd.

Meanwhile, the United Center Arena was rocked with the chants of "CM Punk" and many brought his sign boards as well. However, as per a report, the signs relating to the Second City Saint have allegedly been confiscated, and the people who refuse to do so, are reportedly being asked to leave and forfeit their tickets.

Expand Tweet

Well, the Voice of the Voiceless is no more a part of All Elite Wrestling but the chants of his name would take time to simmer down, similar to what happened after he left WWE in the past.

Who is Ludwig Kaiser from Imperium dating? See him blushing right here