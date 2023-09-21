AEW pays homage to an iconic moment featuring the WWE Hall of Famer, Shawn Michaels from 20 years ago after the match between Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara on the Grand Slam edition of Dynamite.

Back in 2003, at WWE WrestleMania 19, fans witnessed a dream encounter between two legends, Chris Jericho and Shawn Michaels. It was a show-stealing match on the card that night and also gave us one of the most memorable WrestleMania bouts. Furthermore, what happened after the match was even more memorable.

At the conclusion of the match, HBK managed to defeat Jericho and offered a handshake as a show of respect. However, Y2J hugged Michaels instead, and what seemed like an emotional moment turned into a swerve when Jericho hit Michaels below the belt. Meanwhile, AEW seems to have replicated the exact same moment.

On the Dynamite Grand Slam, Jericho squared off against his friend, Sammy Guevara, and managed to pick up the victory as well. However, Guevara shocked everyone by kicking his mentor after the fake show of respect and turning heel in the process. Now, fans are drawing similarities between this and the WrestleMania moment from 2003.

As a matter of fact, the entire act looked identical to Jericho kicking Michaels and dropping him down to the mat. Furthermore, the story is also similar, as Jericho considered Michaels his mentor before their iconic match at WrestleMania 19.

Sammy Guevara joined the Don Callis family after betraying the former WWE Champion

The former WWE and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was left shocked after the betrayal by Guevara, who always stood by his side. Following the heel turn, Don Callis walked down the ramp to look down at Jericho and took Sammy with him on his way out.

Well, it's clear that things took a drastic turn, as Guevara unexpectedly joined the Don Callis family, which his mentor, The Ocho, was supposed to join instead.

Meanwhile, the story has taken a turn and promises to keep the fans captivated. Henceforth, it remains to be seen how the angle goes further and how Chris Jericho retaliates in the coming weeks.

