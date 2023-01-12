AEW seemingly makes huge error following major match speculated to hype Mercedes Moné's (fka Sasha Banks) debut on Dynamite

On AEW Dynamite this week, it was rumored that Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks) would debut in the promotion. However, she was nowhere to be seen on the show.

The 30-year-old star walked out on an edition of RAW alongside Naomi last May. The two were the Women's Tag Team Champions at the time but surrendered their titles owing to discrepancies in varied sectors backstage.

After a nearly eight-month hiatus from wrestling, Banks appeared at NJPW's Wrestle Kingdom 17 last week and re-packaged herself with a new look, theme, and name. She made her intentions clear that she was going after the IWGP Women's Title.

A couple of weeks ago, Saraya (fka Paige) announced that she had a mystery tag team partner in her second in-ring match on AEW. This resulted in rumors of Mercedes potentially joining her. But a few weeks ago, the former Anti-Diva requested Toni Storm to team up with her against Britt Baker and Jamie Hayter.

Following their tag team match this week on Dynamite, fans eagerly watched on, on the edge of their seats, to get a view of Sasha Banks potentially making her AEW debut. However, this did not come to fruition, and the lights allegedly went out for a few seconds with the Rampage logo glitching on the titantron.

AEW's inaugural Women's Champion, Hikaru Shida, appeared ringside but was furious at Saraya for not asking her to be her partner for the match. She interrupted the match to assist her team's win but was unsuccessful.

Banks and Saraya have a long history together and often competed in multiple matches during their WWE tenure.

