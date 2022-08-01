AEW seemingly recognizes Jon Moxley as bonafide champion

Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley is apparently being recognized as a proper champion by the company.

At the Forbidden Door event, Moxley defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi to win the title. The official AEW World Champion CM Punk has been sidelined from action after suffering a foot injury on the June 1 edition of Dynamite. However, The Second City Saint technically still holds the championship despite being unable to defend it.

Last week at AEW Fight for the Fallen, the Interim AEW World Champion successfully defended his title against Rush in a singles match. Recently, All Elite Wrestling added The Purveyor of Violence as the Interim AEW World Champion on their official website's main roster page.

Phani freakin dean @phani_dean Now Jon moxley in aew roster page as aew interim world champion. Now Jon moxley in aew roster page as aew interim world champion. https://t.co/XQNJONfzuh

A couple of years ago, Moxley won his first AEW World Championship while being the IWGP United States Heavyweight Champion, making him the first AEW star to hold both titles simultaneously.

Jon Moxley accepts challenge laid out by Chris Jericho

The Interim AEW World Champion and Chris Jericho have been involved in multiple feuds during their time with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Last week, Anna Jay was announced as the latest member to join the Jericho Appreciation Society. The JAS leader then cited his world championship rematch clause to be considered from 2020 against Moxley.

The champion accepted the challenge with the stipulation of facing The Wizard under his 'Lionheart' moniker, which the latter used at the commencement of his wrestling career in the '90s.

Jericho and Moxley have battled each other numerous times in the past couple of years. The duo are now set to clash at Dynamite: Quake by the Lake on August 10.

Do you think The Wizard will be able to dethrone Jon Moxley to become a two-time AEW World Champion? Sound off in the comments below.

