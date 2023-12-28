AEW sells less than 2k tickets for upcoming show

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) is facing disappointing ticket sales for its show on January 10th, 2024, at Daily's Place in Jacksonville, FL. As of December 27th, only 1,924 tickets have been sold, according to WrestleTix, leaving 587 tickets still available.

Considering Daily's Place can hold 2,511 fans, the low ticket sales indicate decreased interest in AEW's event compared to previous shows at the venue. The last All Elite Wrestling event here on October 21, 2022, drew 2,431 fans, highlighting the slight decline in ticket demand.

Expand Tweet

There are a few possible reasons for the drop in ticket sales. Tony Khan's own Elite Wrestling may have a weaker lineup of wrestlers for this event, turning fans off. General market conditions and shifts in wrestling fan preferences could also explain it. The company is typically known for exciting shows and a loyal fanbase, so this may point to some larger issues.

What factors led to lesser number of tickets sold for AEW's first event in 2024?

External factors like the economy, other events happening at the same time, or even the weekday scheduling could also play a role. Weekday events generally have a lower turnout than weekend shows.

For All Elite Wrestling, this situation is a chance to rethink their marketing tactics and fan engagement. Understanding why ticket sales are low is key to addressing problems. They may need to improve event appeal.

Also Read: CM Punk’s WWE MSG return outsells AEW Worlds End pay-per-view in ticket sales.

Expand Tweet

As the event gets closer, it will be telling to see if All Elite Wrestling takes steps to boost ticket sales or if sales surge at the minute. The final attendance may indicate AEW's current standing in wrestling and ability to adapt. A disappointing turnout could signal issues connecting with fans.

Strong ticket sales are important for the company's brand perception and finances. If the weak sales continue, it may force some restructuring. Empty seats could also impact the energy at the event itself.

The ticket sales for Worlds End as of now can be found here.