  AEW sends message to Christian Cage after recent confession

AEW sends message to Christian Cage after recent confession

By Anugrah Tyagi
Published Aug 04, 2025 19:34 GMT
Christian Cage
Christian Cage [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

Christian Cage made his return to All Elite Wrestling last week on Dynamite. The former Patriarchy leader was absent from the company since All In: Texas, where he was betrayed by Nick Wayne, Shayna Wayne, and Kip Sabian. On his Dynamite appearance, Cage confessed his sins to the fans with a bold message for his enemies.

In a passionate promo, the former WWE star acknowledged his own flaws and abrasive behaviours in the past few months. Cage said that his obsession with the AEW World Championship drove him wild to do unimaginable things. The 51-year-old criticized his ways, admitting that he has become numb to the feelings of others.

Over this promo, AEW's Instagram handle posted a graphic of Christian from Dynamite. The caption said that acknowledging one's flaws is the first step towards self-improvement. It was a mockery of Cage's narcissistic attitude in All Elite Wrestling. This post has been making rounds on the internet, generating a lot of attention from the AEW fans.

"The first step to improvement is acknowledgement, @Christian4Peeps," read the caption.

Check out the Instagram post below:

Christian Cage sent a message to Nick Wayne on AEW Dynamite

Self-reflection was not the only focus of Christian Cage's promo on Dynamite. The Patriarch also had bold words for his enemies. In a scathing address, the former TNT Champion delivered a stern message to his former factionmate, Nick Wayne.

The 51-year-old declared that he has disowned both Wayne and Kip Sabian. He added that in Nick's young life, he has already lost two father figures, first his real father and, now, Cage himself. The Patriarch had a straight face throughout the promo, indicating how much frustrated he has been with his former faction members.

"In your young life, you already have one dead father. Now, you have another father that's just dead to you!" he said.

What needs to be noted is that Wayne and Sabian attacked Christian Cage following his promo on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how the wrestling veteran will respond to this ambush by the ROH World Television Champion.

About the author
Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi

Anugrah Tyagi is an AEW writer at Sportskeeda. With a Bachelor's degree in Business Administration, his academic background is rooted in business. However, his true passion has always been storytelling, especially the kind of tales that unfold in the world of professional wrestling. Writing gave him a way to channel that passion, and soon it turned into his profession. He has been working as a sports journalist for over two years. During this time, he has contributed to multiple prominent sports media outlets.

He first got into pro wrestling in 2014, during the unforgettable Daniel Bryan vs. The Authority storyline in WWE. As a journalist, accuracy and integrity are non-negotiable for Anugrah. He always verifies facts through credible sources before publishing anything. Whether it’s breaking news or analysis, he double-checks details. He has written over 2000 articles so far, with one of his pieces drawing a positive reaction from NXT's Thea Hail.

Anugrah's favorite wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary's work ethic, resilience, and unwavering dedication to his craft. If he could travel back to the Attitude Era, he would have loved to manage Chris Jericho. Anugrah feels Y2J was the perfect mix of charisma, rebellion, and in-ring talent in WWE. He would have helped the multi-time world champion scale new heights.

When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Anugrah likes diving into movies and TV shows, especially ones with strong storytelling. He's also into calisthenics; it's his way of staying grounded and pushing his limits. Anugrah also enjoys reading books and solving puzzles that challenge his thinking ability.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
bell-icon Manage notifications