AEW sends message to Christian Cage after recent confession

Christian Cage made his return to All Elite Wrestling last week on Dynamite. The former Patriarchy leader was absent from the company since All In: Texas, where he was betrayed by Nick Wayne, Shayna Wayne, and Kip Sabian. On his Dynamite appearance, Cage confessed his sins to the fans with a bold message for his enemies.In a passionate promo, the former WWE star acknowledged his own flaws and abrasive behaviours in the past few months. Cage said that his obsession with the AEW World Championship drove him wild to do unimaginable things. The 51-year-old criticized his ways, admitting that he has become numb to the feelings of others.Over this promo, AEW's Instagram handle posted a graphic of Christian from Dynamite. The caption said that acknowledging one's flaws is the first step towards self-improvement. It was a mockery of Cage's narcissistic attitude in All Elite Wrestling. This post has been making rounds on the internet, generating a lot of attention from the AEW fans.&quot;The first step to improvement is acknowledgement, @Christian4Peeps,&quot; read the caption.Christian Cage sent a message to Nick Wayne on AEW DynamiteSelf-reflection was not the only focus of Christian Cage's promo on Dynamite. The Patriarch also had bold words for his enemies. In a scathing address, the former TNT Champion delivered a stern message to his former factionmate, Nick Wayne.The 51-year-old declared that he has disowned both Wayne and Kip Sabian. He added that in Nick's young life, he has already lost two father figures, first his real father and, now, Cage himself. The Patriarch had a straight face throughout the promo, indicating how much frustrated he has been with his former faction members.&quot;In your young life, you already have one dead father. Now, you have another father that's just dead to you!&quot; he said. What needs to be noted is that Wayne and Sabian attacked Christian Cage following his promo on Dynamite. It will be interesting to see how the wrestling veteran will respond to this ambush by the ROH World Television Champion.