AEW sends a rare message to Britt Baker amid her absence

Britt Baker has been away from AEW TV for quite a while. Amid her absence, AEW has sent her a rare message.

Baker was the first woman to sign with AEW, and she quickly established herself as one of the pillars of the company. She led the women's division during its early stages and was a dominant Women's World Champion. However, in recent years, she has failed to make a mark on the promotion's programming for various reasons.

The DMD has not been seen on AEW TV since the November 13, 2024, episode of Dynamite. She celebrated her 34th birthday today, and AEW took to social media to send a message to her.

"Happy Birthday! @RealBrittBaker," the post read.

All Elite Wrestling rarely sends personal messages to its stars on social media. However, Baker's birthday was a special occasion.

Konnan claims Britt Baker has an attitude problem

Britt Baker is seemingly no stranger to backstage problems. Last year, it was reported that the former AEW Women's World Champion got into a backstage scuffle with MJF and his real-life girlfriend, Alicia Atout. Following this, there were more reports of Baker having backstage heat.

During her last appearance on Dynamite, Baker defeated Penelope Ford. Following the match, Serena Deeb showed up on the entrance ramp. The DMD seemingly insulted her by uttering the words "Nobody cares." She has not been seen on TV since the incident.

During a recent edition of the Keepin' It 100 Official podcast, Konnan was asked about the possibility of Baker joining WWE. He replied that the sports entertainment juggernaut would not be interested in Baker as long as she had an attitude problem.

"I don't know about Britt but Britt must definitely have to change her attitude. She had a really bad attitude backstage," said Konnan. [From 5:10 to 5:20]

It will be interesting to see when Baker returns to AEW TV. The company may need her for upcoming major events like Double or Nothing and All In: Texas.

