AEW set to make a third "major" signing after CM Punk and Daniel Bryan - Reports

According to reports, AEW has two major signings in the pipeline. The first of these is former WWE Champion CM Punk, who is expected to debut later tonight on AEW Rampage. The second reported signing is Daniel Bryan, whose last WWE match was on SmackDown.

On the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that sources close to the promotion have indicated that a third major signing could follow CM Punk and Daniel Bryan.

Meltzer did not indicate who the signing would be, simply saying that "a new major AEW acquisition is coming on the heels of the deals for C.M. Punk and Bryan Danielson".

Sources close to the promotion who will be alert to such things also noted: "We don't really have any idea at the moment who this 'new major AEW acquisition' could be but we'll have further updates if and when available."

When could CM Punk and Daniel Bryan debut in AEW?

CM Punk is expected to make his AEW debut later tonight on Rampage: The First Dance, which takes place in Punk's hometown of Chicago. We have already received a number of teases regarding a possible Punk debut, including Darby Allin referring to "Best In The World" during a promo a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite.

Punk himself teased a debut, the latest of which was on a recent Instagram story which you can check out HERE.

As for Daniel Bryan, the former WWE Champion and fan favorite is widely expected to make his AEW debut next month on the Grand Slam edition of AEW Dynamite, which takes place from the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

Please credit Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Dave Meltzer for the information used in this article.

Edited by Arvind Sriram