AEW share graphic photos of Hikaru Shida following Abadon's attack 

Last night's AEW's special Holiday Bash edition of Dynamite was an eventful night, to say the least. Among the chaos, fans saw Chris Jericho and MJF defeat Top Flight in tag team action to open the special festive episode, Sting was interviewed by Tony Schiavone in an impressive segment and The Young Bucks successfully defended their AEW World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed.

Abadon bites Hikaru Shida's neck on AEW Dynamite

In between all of this action, AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida took on Alex Garcia in a non-title match, but before the bout, she was the target of an attack attempt by Abadon.

These two need to go head to head #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/4cNQPMGqjs — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) December 24, 2020

Shida continued to take part in her match against Garcia but became distracted by Abadon and turned her full attention to her attacker as soon as she defeated Garcia.

Post-match, the two began to brawl, and it ended with Abadon clutching onto Shida and shockingly biting her rival's neck.

Following this, AEW has shared an exclusive set of photos of the AEW Women's Champion receiving medical attention for her injured neck. Check out the graphic images HERE.

From this, it appears that Abadon has solidified herself as Shida's next challenger for the AEW Women's Championship.