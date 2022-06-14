"I've been trying my best to be patient" – 28-year-old star reacts after not being featured on Tony Khan's AEW for nearly 2 years

AEW arguably has one of the best rosters in modern-day wrestling. At the same time, fans have pointed out how stars seem to disappear. In a recent interview, Sonny Kiss touched on her nearly two-year absence from AEW TV.

Sonny Kiss initially joined the promotion during its inception back in 2019. As one of the original names, fans were surprised when Kiss stopped making regular TV appearances. However, Kiss does still regularly appear on Dark.

During her interview with FaceTurn, the star lamented her absence but noted that she's hopeful of returning to TV:

“I think there was honestly, like, essentially, like, a petition kind of going on, I'd love to be used more in general. I feel like, eventually, it’ll happen. I've been trying my best to be patient, wait my turn.” (H/T: WrestlingInc)

With five wins so far in 2022, The Concrete Rose might just be building up to a return to TV. Fans of Kiss will have to keep watching Dynamite in hopes that the star makes her much anticipated appearance.

Sonny Kiss opened up on her reaction after Joey Janela's departure from AEW

During the same interview, Kiss touched on the departures of Cody and Brandi Rhodes and her friend Joey Janela.

"Two of my very favorite people are no longer here. Joey Janela and also Cody Rhodes – and Brandi. Brandi is Queen B. Joey leaving kind of gave me a little bit of, like, 'Okay, what's happening?'"

Kiss continued, noting how Janela's exit made her question her position with the promotion:

"Because we had our long rivalry and we were, like, in a marriage in our careers. So him leaving was, like, 'Okay, what's gonna happen to me?' It really does s*ck because he really pushed me to be great." (H/T: Fightful)

Janela and Kiss regularly appeared together on DARK and Dynamite. While the star might miss being paired with The Bad Boy, she's already been rumored to be joining Jade Cargill's stable.

