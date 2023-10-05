AEW signing confirmed

A star has confirmed that she is currently under a full-time contract with All Elite Wrestling. Despite commonly appearing on Ring of Honor, she revealed that she indeed was an AEW star. The name in question is Billie Starkz.

She made her debut for the promotion back in December and has even gotten the chance to challenge for the TBS Championship. She has also appeared in this year's Forbidden Door to face Athena for the ROH Women's Championship during the event.

Back in April, Tony Schiavone revealed that the promotion had signed Starkz, but she herself has not addressed this.

In an interview with Wrestling Observer Live, Billie Starkz talked about the terms of her AEW contract. She revealed that she indeed was signed with All Elite Wrestling.

"I am a signed talent at AEW," Starkz said. [H/T Fightful]

Billie Starkz talks about her AEW pay-per-view debut at WrestleDream

During the Zero Hour show at WrestleDream, Billie Starkz teamed up with her mentor ROH Women's Champion Athena, Keith Lee, and NJPW's Satoshi Kojima to face Shane Taylor, Lee Moriarty, Mercedes Martinez, and Diamante.

In her same interview with Wrestling Observer Live, she talked about her experience being on the pay-per-view. She enjoyed her time with her team and was excited to get to compete.

She made a cheeky comment on Lee Moriarty, as she was excited to see him get beat up by her team.

"It was amazing. I'm glad that I got to be with my mentor, the Bread Man, and Keith Lee. I had a really great team and I was really excited to be facing our opponents. I got to see Lee Moriarty across the ring again, who is a really good friend of mine. It was exciting to see him get beat up." [H/T Fightful]

Under Athena's wing, Billie Starkz has been on a roll, and it will be interesting to see how far these two stars go with this partnership.

