"Greatest steal in the history of this business" - AEW star says former WWE tag team's signing is bigger than CM Punk

AEW has picked up some of the biggest names in the industry, with CM Punk's debut still arguably the biggest moment so far. However, Daniel Garcia recently noted that the former WWE tag-team could end up being a far bigger steal than Punk.

CM Punk effectively retired from pro-wrestling before his Rampage debut and fans were slowly wondering if he'd ever return. AEW has picked up gigantic names such as Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley alongside Punk. They possibly overshawdowed anyone who has followed.

On the Battleground Podcast Jericho Appreciation Society member Daniel Garcia reflected on an article he recently read about 2point0.

"I saw something the other day online and it said 2point0, Matt [Menard] and Angelo [Parker], they weren’t the biggest signing in AEW history. They’re not Bryan [Danielson], they’re not [CM] Punk but they were the best signing in AEW history," Garcia said.

Garcia continued, drawing comparison to between 2point0's signing and NBA rising star Trae Young.

"If you look at where they were in NXT to what they’re doing now, it might be the greatest steal in the history of this business. It might be the greatest steal ever… It would be like signing Trae Young to a — finding him in the G-League and signing him to a rookie deal. That’s what that would be like." - (POSTWrestling)

Matt Menard and Angelo Parker have been praised online since they joined the Jericho Appreciation Society. Angelo Parker's promo post-Blood and Guts got praised. The duo have clearly changed fans' perceptions, but can they become top stars in the promotion?

Daniel Garcia believes that he and 2point0 has the expertise to capture the AEW Trios Titles

Daniel Garcia and 2point0 made their joint Dynamite debuts in August 2021. They were initially a little above enhancement talent with an edge. The three soon stepped up to the biggest names on the roster before they aligned with Chris Jericho.

In the same interview, Garcia pointed out that his association with 2point0 has already proven to excel in the trio’s competition.

"We are a team that nobody expected to be a team. We have had a bunch of high level trios matches together," Garcia said. "Our first one was against Eddie Kingston, Darby [Allin] and Jon Moxley so we have a lot of high level experience when it comes to that and yeah, we’re definitely looking at those Trios titles."

The contestants for the upcoming AEW Trios title have not been announced. The Jericho Appreciation Society will undoubtedly be present due to their prominence. Could Daniel Garcia and 2point0 be the first ever trios champions in All Elite Wrestling?

