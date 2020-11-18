AEW signs Matt Sydal to a full-time contract

Since the launch of AEW, fans have seen several wrestlers come and go from the company without a contract in hand. No matter how much Tony Khan would probably like to, they can't hire everyone. Especially with the state of the world right now.

So, if you catch your favorite wrestler on AEW programming, be it on Dynamite, Dark, or a pay-per-view, without the infamous #AllElite graphic posted to social media, it's likely they haven't signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Tonight on Twitter, AEW announced that Matt Sydal, formally known as Evan Bourne in WWE, has signed a deal with All Elite Wrestling.

Man that was a WILD #AEWDynamite last night! Did you guys have fun?! — Matt Sydal (@findevan) November 12, 2020

Matt Sydal is the latest wrestler to sign with AEW

Sydal, a 20-year veteran in the business, has pretty much wrestled everywhere you can think of. From WWE, to Ring of Honor, to IMPACT Wrestling, to New Japan, it's very likely that if there has been a prominent ring to wrestle in over the last twenty years, Sydal has been in it.

He made his AEW debut earlier this year in the Casino Battle Royale at All Out, suffering an unfortunate injury on the top rope when going for his trademark Shooting Star Press finishing maneuver.

Since his debut, Sydal has adopted a submission-like moveset in All Elite Wrestling. He's been trying to ground his opponents more than taking to the sky for his ariel attacks.

Sydal recently had a high-profile match on AEW Dynamite against FTW Champion Brian Cage. The match, praised by fans and critics alike, could have been the tipping point in offering Sydal his AEW contract.

With Sydal signing his deal with AEW, you have to believe his time in Ring of Honor has come to an end. Sydal was last seen wrestling in the Pure title tournament on ROH television last month.