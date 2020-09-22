AEW announces the signing of Serena Deeb

While new signings are not uncommon in AEW, it's becoming a habit of them signing former WWE Superstars. That now includes Serena Deeb. Serena made her AEW debut a few weeks ago when she took on Thunder Rosa on Dynamite.

While it was rumoured that Serena Deeb was already signed, according to Chris Jericho, this has made it official. AEW announced the signing through their official Twitter account.

Welcome to the team…

Serena Deeb is #AllElite pic.twitter.com/dgS5v7tJYu — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 21, 2020

Serena Deeb worked for WWE as part of CM Punk's Straight Edge Society

Serena Deeb is no stranger to the wrestling world. She has been on the circuit for 15 years, getting her start in OVW back in 2005.

After spending time in Shimmer, she eventually debuted in WWE on the main roster in 2010. The role was fitting, as she became part of the CM Punk's Straight Edge Society.

Her stint in WWE didn't last long as she was released later that year. In a 2011 interview, Serena Deeb praised Punk and said:

“I could see that this guy believed in himself. I think that’s the number one thing that leads to success in this business, is that belief in yourself. If you don’t your just going to get eaten alive and you’re going to sink…Punk obviously has done the opposite of that, because he’s always known how good he is and how talented he is and he’s never doubted that."

This led to a return with Shimmer and various stints in the independent circuit. Serena Deeb did eventually return to WWE in 2017 as part of the first Mae Young Classic.

In 2018, Serena Deeb signed on to WWE full-time as a coach at the Performance Center. Serena had the role until being released in April 2020, as part of the company-wide cutbacks to the COVID-19 Pandemic.

As noted earlier, Serena Deeb made her debut with AEW this month and is now signed with the promotion. While it's unclear what her full role may be, given her experience, it's plausible to believe that she will have both an in-ring and backstage presence.