Tino Sabbatelli breaks silence on rumors that he leaked AEW spoilers

AEW experienced a slew of result leaks in 2020, a deed that was linked to Tino Sabbatelli. However, in a recent interview, the star denied the allegations.

Back in 2020, AEW only had their Dynamite show, which has remained a live event ever since. Because of this, when results began to leak before the shows took place, the promotion was in jeopardy. The issue was eventually addressed quietly so fans never received confirmation.

During the former AEW star's appearance on INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet, he detailed his reaction to the accusations. Based on what Sabbatelli was told, Chris Jericho believed he was the leaker.

“I don’t know what a dirt sheet is, I am not on Twitter and I don’t use Instagram. So when someone tagged me and said ‘You hear what Chris Jericho said about you?’ What was it, NXT reject? At first I ignored it but people started to bring it up more and more, so I started to look into it. I’m like what is this dude talking about?" Tino said.

The star continued, pointing out that he has no idea what a "dirt sheet" is.

"For me to go on the internet and speak on something that I know nothing about? No disrespect, I don’t care about that much. When IMPACT called Terry Taylor asked me, I’m like I don’t know what a dirt sheet is. God honest truth, I don’t know what I would even say. Maybe that is why Tony Khan doesn’t like me that much.” (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

Owen @ WrestleNews365 @365Wrestle



Interesting to see if this will be a one off or something more for the former



Has a great look but did have some bad injuries during his Tino Sabbatelli will make his #AEW debut tomorrow night on #AEW DarkInteresting to see if this will be a one off or something more for the former #WWE NXT superstar.Has a great look but did have some bad injuries during his #WWE run. Tino Sabbatelli will make his #AEW debut tomorrow night on #AEWDarkInteresting to see if this will be a one off or something more for the former #WWENXT superstar.Has a great look but did have some bad injuries during his #WWE run. https://t.co/RXACMniNTs

Tino Sabbatelli believes Tony Khan is upset with him for leaving AEW and going back to WWE

During the same interview with Chris Van Vliet, the star revealed that after his release, he was informed that Khan was indeed upset with him.

“That bridge was burned, and I don’t know how. But when I got released again, someone reached out to AEW and said to Tony Khan ‘Tino is a free agent and he’s going to be a star.’ Tony said to him [that he] is upset I went back to WWE," Sabbatelli said. (H/T: Chris Van Vliet)

Sabbatini might not have offended Tony Khan by leaving All Elite Wrestling, but rather that he was implicated in the leaks. Without public evidence, it's ultimately a matter of hearsay. Hopefully the star finds a home in a wrestling promotion soon, to continue his career.

Has WWE found its next John Cena? Do check out this video for more!

Edited by Brandon Nell