AEW Spoilers: Dustin Rhodes defeats 46-year-old star, The Young Bucks' post-match attack, and more

Spoilers for AEW's upcoming show have been released on the internet. This week's Friday Night Rampage episode was filmed following Wednesday's Dynamite episode at Centre Vidéotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada.

PWInsider released several spoilers for Rampage 03/29 on their website. According to their report, Dustin Rhodes and 46-year-old star The Butcher went one-on-one on the show with former Goldust coming out as the victor.

Additionally, Roderick Strong defeated "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard in the AEW International Title Eliminator Match. However, Strong suffered a beatdown from The Undisputed Kingdom after the match before Best Friends came for the save. However, The Young Bucks crashed the saving party and knocked them out in a post-match brawl.

Other Rampage matches include, Mariah May grabbing a big win over Nikita, and Deonna Purrazzo overcoming Rose via armbar submission.

Ring of Honor TV match spoilers

Details of Ring Of Honor's upcoming taped matches have also been released. Ring of Honor taped several matches for its upcoming show in the same arena where Dynamite and Rampage were staged. The taping took place before the latest edition of Dynamite. The latest installment of the show featured several blockbuster matches.

The spoilers are as follows:

Kyle Fletcher retained his ROH World TV Championship in a singles match against Blake Christian KPK (Abu, Ahmed, and Huran) lost their match against Top Flight (Darius Martin and Dante Martin) The Dark Order (John Silver and Evil Uno) beat Zak Patterson and Frank Milano Nyla Rose defeated Kat Von Heez in a one-on-one encounter

It will be interesting to see how fans will respond to the upcoming episodes of AEW Rampage and Ring of Honor.

For those unaware, the forthcoming episode of Rampage will be televised on Friday, March 29, 2024. Similarly, Ring of Honor TV will also be telecasted this Friday.

