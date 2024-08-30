AEW star Abadon issues an apology

Abadon is one of the most intriguing and enigmatic stars from AEW's locker room. The 32-year-old recently issued an apology on social media.

Abadon has been making appearances in AEW since 2020, competing primarily on AEW Dark while occasionally squaring off against top names such as Hikaru Shida and Britt Baker on the promotion's televised shows, Dynamite and Rampage. She was last seen in action on All Elite programming at the Worlds End 2023 Pay-Per-View, unsuccessfully challenging Julia Hart in a "House Rules" match for the TBS Championship.

Abadon has been primarily competing in Ring of Honor (ROH) over the last few months. The 32-year-old star recently took to her Instagram story to seemingly apologize to her followers for recalling a discount code they had presumably shared because it apparently did not apply to the subscription for which the code was intended. She also encouraged her fans to contact them on Patreon to sort out any related issues.

"Sorry guys, I had to pull the discount code as apparently it doesn't apply to the actual subscription. (Which is odd) If you signed up, please reach out to me on Patreon, and we can get it sorted out. Thank you!" Abadon shared.

Check out a screenshot of Abadon's Instagram story below:

Abadon issued an apology on her Instagram story. [Image credits: Abadon's official Instagram handle]

It remains to be seen what plans Tony Khan has for the 32-year-old.

AEW star Abadon shared an out-of-character video earlier this year

Abadon is considerably popular among viewers of AEW and pro wrestling fans for her unique in-ring character, which draws on tropes relating to and imagery surrounding zombies and the undead. The Colorado native, who seemingly has an interest in modeling and cosplay in addition to her career in the squared circle, frequently posts pictures of herself in various kinds of make-up and costumes on social media.

In March this year, however, Abadon shared a video on Instagram depicting her seemingly out of character, wearing significantly different make-up and donning a dark blue silver dress. The star looked almost unrecognizable in the clip, as she mouthed a quote possibly taken from the globally-known television series SATC.

It remains to be seen when Abadon will appear next in All Elite Wrestling.

