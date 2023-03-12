AEW star Abadon shares photo of incredible 33-month body transformation

AEW star Abadon recently shared pictures to show off her incredible body transformation.

The Living Dead Girl made her All Elite Wrestling debut on the March 4, 2020, edition of Dark. She challenged Hikaru Shida for the AEW Women's World Title in 2021, but was unsuccessful in dethroning the champion. Her last match in the promotion was against Leva Bates on Dark.

Abadon recently took to Twitter to share her body transformation, and you can check out her post HERE.

Abadon_AEW @abadon_AEW Turning into a wide boy Turning into a wide boy 💪 https://t.co/YAS5kmyFtH

AEW star Abadon suffered a major injury last year

While The Living Dead Girl is signed to All Elite Wrestling, she has also competed on the independent circuit in the last few years. She reportedly suffered a broken collarbone during her bout against Joey Ace at a Warriors of Wrestling show in Brooklyn, New York, in November 2022.

The injury happened during a hurricanrana spot, where Abadon seemingly had an awkward landing. The match was stopped immediately, and the AEW star was taken to the hospital.

Shortly after, Abadon provided an update on her injury and called it "just a little bump in the road." She also thanked the fans for their overwhelming support during her time in the pro-wrestling business.

“It’s just a little bump in the road. I have a lot to offer, you may not think so, but I do. We’re only 4 years in with so many to give. One day I’ll be undeniable. Your love and support has been overwhelming in the best way. Thank you,” tweeted Abadon.

It remains to be seen when Abadon will make her return to the Jacksonville-based promotion, and if Tony Khan books her as a credible challenger for either of the singles women's championships.

