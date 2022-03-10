"Conspiracy" - AEW star accuses Christian Cage of cheating during his match

AEW star Anthony Bowens took a shot at Christian Cage for cheating during The Acclaimed's latest match on AEW Dynamite.

On Wednesday, Anthony Bowens and Max Caster challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championships. The challengers once again came close to winning the tag titles when Bowens tried using a chain to attack Jungle Boy, only for Cage to stop him.

Taking to Twitter, Bowens responded to a fan who claimed The Acclaimed would have won the titles if Cage hadn't intervened. The star retweeted the post and noted that everyone cheats against them and that there is a conspiracy against them.

"Everyone cheats against The Acclaimed... there's a conspiracy against us!" wrote Bowens.

This week's Dynamite wasn't the first time The Acclaimed challenged for the AEW Tag Team Championships. Bowens and Caster previously challenged Penta El Zero Miedo and Rey Fenix for the belts on an episode of Rampage in 2021. However, on that occasion, too, The Acclaimed could not dethrone The Lucha Bros.

Disco Inferno recently criticized Christian Cage for his work in AEW

While speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno claimed that Christian Cage should take responsibility for leading the Jurassic Express.

Inferno believes that the reigning AEW Tag Team Champions are quite "boring," but Cage, who he thinks is funny and good on the mic, could take control of the group. Here's what he stated:

"This is Christian's fault. He needs to take control of this group (Jurassic Express) and make them interesting because he's funny, he's good on the mic, and these guys are not. And you need to take all the pieces and try to make these guys more entertaining, and they should do that by browbeating them and making fun of them in a humorous kind of light-hearted way. This is all on him, to be honest, I'm blaming him," said Disco Inferno.

Over the past few months, Cage has accompanied both Luchasaurus and Jungle Boy and was also in the duo's corner when they won the AEW Tag Team Titles from The Lucha Bros.

