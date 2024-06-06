AEW star accuses MJF of stealing his identity; calls him a “p***y”

An AEW star has accused MJF of stealing his identity and, in the process, also called him a “p***y.” This star has a long-standing history with Maxwell, and it seems like no love has been lost.

The star is none other than Wardlow. The Undisputed Kingdom bruiser started off his AEW career as the bodyguard for MJF, and the two were even involved in a brutal rivalry a couple of years ago. Since then, they have not seen eye to eye.

Maxwell returned at Double or Nothing on May 26 and gave himself a new name. He called himself "The Wolf of Wrestling," referencing a famous line from the film The Wolf of Wall Street. Wardlow was also called a wolf when he first started wrestling.

Mr. Mayhem has now taken to X to show his discontent with how MJF has taken his name. He was so miffed that he also used an expletive. He wrote:

“He wants to be a 6’3 270lb monster athlete so bad. Now stealing my whole identity? Call yourself the “lone wolf” all you want. you’re still just a p***y that I squashed like nothing. Almost feel bad for the little boy, but the disrespect has gone too far for too long.”

It will be interesting to see if this could lead to another feud between the two. Maxwell and Wardlow have clearly not seen the last of each other by the looks of things.

