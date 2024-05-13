AEW star accuses The Young Bucks of "single-handedly" holding down popular stable

An AEW star just accused The Young Bucks of holding down a popular stable. This stable once included Hangman Adam Page.

The Dark Order was a prominent stable during the early days of AEW. They gained more prominence after Brodie Lee became their leader. After Brodie's sudden demise, the group's future took an unexpected turn for the better as they became babyfaces and grew in popularity. They started teaming up with Hangman Adam Page and were instrumental in his growth as a singles wrestler.

Due to their affiliation with Page, The Dark Order's popularity reached new heights. However, it didn't take long for things to go awry as members started to leave the group for better pastures.

The Dark Order turned heel again and feuded with Adam Page and The Young Bucks. However, they still haven't reached their previous levels of success. On the most recent episode of Being The Dark Order, Evil Uno, John Silver, and Alex Reynolds reflected on how they defeated Page and The Bucks on an episode of AEW Rampage. Evil Uno even accused The Bucks of holding them down:

"That’s right. I think they’re [The Young Bucks] single-handedly holding us down. No personal blame of our own, it’s all them." [H/T Fightful]

Christopher Daniels looks to get revenge on The Young Bucks this week on AEW Dynamite

SCU was one of the most popular tag teams in professional wrestling when AEW started. The group consisting of Frankie Kazarian, Christopher Daniels, and Scorpio Sky won the inaugural AEW Tag Team Championship. However, SCU was forced to break up after losing a match against The Young Bucks.

This past week on AEW Collision, Christopher Daniels got into a backstage altercation with The Bucks after they confronted him. This resulted in Daniels challenging The Bucks to a match on Dynamite. Daniels then took to social media to say that he is looking for revenge against The Bucks:

"3 years ago, these guys took something special away from me. Last week, they thought they could use their position to push me around. This Wednesday, it’s time to get a little payback. For SCU. For AEW. (And yeah, a little bit for me!)," he posted.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Christopher Daniels will ever be able to get revenge on The Bucks for what happened three years ago.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback