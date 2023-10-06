AEW star Adam Cole provides injury update

On the September 20th episode of AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Maxwell Jacob Friedman successfully defended the AEW World Championship against the ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe. Adam Cole, who came to the ringside during the final moments of the match, suffered an ankle injury running down the ramp.

Speaking on a Twitch Stream with The CHUGS Army, Adam Cole provided an update regarding his ankle injury. The Panama City Playboy said he would need two surgeries, including eight screws and one plate in his ankle.

Cole also talked about the physical and mental pain he is going through but said he tries to stay positive:

"My ankle is broken. When it's all said and done, When I'm eventually able to get everything all fixed, I'm going to need to get two surgeries, and it will be a total of eight screws and a plate in my ankle. So, not ideal. It's incredibly painful. It's the most painful injury I've ever had. Speaking to doctors, [it was] just an absolute freak type of thing. No idea how it happened, I'm doing my best to stay as positive as I can. Obviously, this is soul-crushing. it's really, really a bummer. If anything, it's more painful mentally and physically, it really really hurts as well. " (H/t Fightful)

MJF and Adam Cole (Better Than You Bay Bay) won the ROH Tag Team Championships at AEW All In pay-per-view and were scheduled to defend their titles against The Righteous at WrestleDream on October 1, 2023. But due to Cole's injury, the Salt of the Earth went into the match alone. While MJF won the 2-on-1 handicap match for his team, the future of the ROH tag titles is still unclear.

Expand Tweet

AEW star MJF can become WWE World Champion in less than a year, claims Freddie Prinze Jr

Speaking recently on Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his thoughts about how far will Maxwell Jacob Friedman go if he signs with WWE. Prinze Jr. predicted that The Salt of the Earth would be a world champion in the Stamford-based company within one year of joining:

"Maxwell Jacob Friedman, how high do you think he could go in WWE? To the top? U.S.? I.C.? For me, it's easy. Everybody knows how I feel about him. He would come in with the right idea and the right story, and I think he would be a world champion within the first year that he was in the company," Prinze Jr. said. ( H/T - Wrestling Inc)

Freddie also said that the AEW World Champion is of great value to the All Elite Wrestling due to his talent.