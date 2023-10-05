AEW star can become WWE World Champion in less than a year, claims Freddie Prinze Jr

Freddie Prinze Jr. gave his thoughts on an AEW star and said he could become a World Champion in WWE in less than a year. The star in question is AEW World Champion MJF.

On the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddie, Freddie Prinze Jr. shared his take on how Maxwell Jacob Friedman would be booked if he went to WWE.

"Maxwell Jacob Friedman, how high do you think he could go in WWE? To the top? U.S.? I.C.? For me, it's easy. Everybody knows how I feel about him. He would come in with the right idea and the right story, and I think he would be a world champion within the first year that he was in the company," Prinze Jr. said. ( H/T - Wrestling Inc )

Prinze Jr. said that The Salt of the Earth is much more important for Tony Khan and AEW as they are still in the growing stages of the promotion.

"So he has to believe in and trust his talent and give them more rope and let them take bigger swings, so to speak, whether they're going to strike or not. Because when they hit those home runs, people are going to talk about the product. When they talk about the product, they get someone who tuned out to tune back in." Prinze Jr. said. ( H/t Wrestling Inc )

Prinze Jr. continued:

"So that's why when you say, 'He gets to be daddy [in AEW],' yeah, he's in a position where he gets to build something and until they get to a place where this is the business, he probably still gets to do that. And by the time they get there, he'll have so much credibility that I think they'd still let him do it [in WWE]." ( H/t Wrestling Inc )

MJF says he "died and came back to life like almost three times" at AEW Revolution

Maxwell Jacob Friedman defended the AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in an Iron Man Match at Revolution pay-per-view in March 2023.

The match was gruesome, to say the least, and The Devil retained his title with a 4-3 score against The American Dragon.

MJF recently talked about the clash and said he died and came back to life thrice during those 'barbaric' 68 minutes.

"I died and came back to life like three times during this match. The most excruciatingly painful/exhausting/rewarding/cathartic/barbaric Hour and 8 minutes of my entire life."

