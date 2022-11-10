AEW star Adam Cole reacts to picture of lookalike surfacing

AEW star Adam Cole has been away from the ring for over four months at the time of writing. During that time, he may have found his doppelganger in the form of an NFL player.

Cole last wrestled at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. At the event, he challenged for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship in a match that also included Hangman Page, Kazuchika Okada and Jay White.

But has the former NXT Champion signed for the NFL's Cincinnati Bengals? Many people on Twitter thought he had when they caught a glimpse of the wide receiver Trenton Irwin during a recent game.

The photo uploaded by @iamHectorDiaz on Twitter caught the attention of a lot of people, including Adam Cole himself, who responded with this:

"Who dey... BayBay." tweeted @AdamColePro.

Much like the picture that went viral, Irwin must have been smiling at the end of the game as the Bengals went on to beat the Carolina Panthers 42-21.

When will Adam Cole be back in an AEW ring?

Not only did Adam Cole end the Forbidden Door pay-per-view with a nasty concussion, he had also been working with a torn labrum for a number of weeks. By the end of the night, the star was severely battered and bruised.

But when could AEW fans see the former NXT Champion back in the ring? According to Bryan Alvarez at the Wrestling Observer, there has been no word on Cole's future, with no update sounding worse than not having any updates at all.

There have been reports from the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer that Cole's concussion is the main reason for his absence and not his shoulder injury. However, the concussion is at a point where it's so unpredictable that Cole could either return to the ring tomorrow or never again.

