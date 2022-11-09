Latest report on AEW star Adam Cole following rumors of "bad concussion" is disappointing

AEW star Adam Cole has been out of action for a while due to a concussion he suffered back in June at the Forbidden Door pay-per-view. Latest reports on the status of his injury have now come to the fore.

Prior to the concussion, The Panama City Playboy vied for the world title. However, Cole was reportedly injured back then. While having a program with then-world champion Hangman Page between March and April, he already had a nagging torn labrum (shoulder) injury and opted not to undergo surgery.

The Wrestling Observer previously reported that Cole suffered a "bad concussion" that could see him sidelined for a long time and that he could only return if cleared.

In the latest update, Bryan Alvarez of The Wrestling Observer claimed nothing has been heard about Adam Cole's future in All Elite Wrestling.

“I’ve heard nothing as of late about Adam Cole," Alvarez said.

Cole's last AEW match was at Double or Nothing in May when he became the inaugural Owen Hart Foundation Men's Tournament winner by beating Samoa Joe.

His last appearance on the company's programming came on the August 3 episode of Rampage. During the episode, he and the reDRagon (Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish) turned on The Young Bucks ahead of the AEW World Trios Championship tournament.

Twitter wants to see AEW star Adam Cole return to WWE

Wrestling fans on Twitter suggested that WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H bring back one of his prized stars in NXT, Adam Cole.

Fans were not in favor of Cole's run in AEW and opined that The Panama City Playboy was doing much better during his time in WWE NXT.

#Real1⃣ @BossH_RS @WWEREALONE Nxt version yes aew version hell no @WWEREALONE Nxt version yes aew version hell no

AthleticGeek89 @athletic_geek89 @WWEREALONE I feel bad because he’s hurt and want him to resume his career & doing what he loves…but I can’t say I’ve enjoyed aew any less nor have I thought that the show was missing anything without him…or even the elite for that matter. @WWEREALONE I feel bad because he’s hurt and want him to resume his career & doing what he loves…but I can’t say I’ve enjoyed aew any less nor have I thought that the show was missing anything without him…or even the elite for that matter.

Mr. Thompson @MrThompson__ @WWEREALONE Not since his debut has he felt special. Gimme one reason why Adam Coles run in AEW has been better than his run in NXT @WWEREALONE Not since his debut has he felt special. Gimme one reason why Adam Coles run in AEW has been better than his run in NXT

Another fan also begged The Game to make contact with The Panama City Playboy.

During Cole's absence with injury, The Elite have been in tatters as The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega were reportedly suspended following a post-All Out brawl. Bobby Fish has also left the promotion to IMPACT Wrestling, while Kyle O'Reilly last wrestled on the June 8 episode of Dynamite.

It remains to be seen when Adam Cole will return to All Elite Wrestling and what the future holds for the former NXT Champion.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to wish Adam Cole a speedy recovery and a successful return to the ring.

