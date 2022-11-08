The Twitterverse made a plea to WWE Head of Creative Triple H to bring back Adam Cole following rumors of a possible retirement from wrestling.
The former NXT Champion was shelved due to a concussion he sustained during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match back at Forbidden Door in June.
His return is still uncertain at this point. However, reports have swirled that the severity of his injury could possibly sideline him for a very long time or, worse, lead to a sudden retirement.
Fans on the social media platform expressed their true feelings towards the former WWE Superstar. A fan wants to see Triple H do something by communicating with Cole about the prospect of a comeback.
Some claimed that The Panama City Playboy's run in NXT was miles better than his current AEW stint.
"NXT Adam Cole. The one that kicked a** and looked bada**."
This user pointed out that while it's sad to see Cole injured, he claimed that his AEW run has been lacklustre.
A fan pointed out that Cole is currently hanging out with Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and Claudio Castagnoli in "Da Party," their group from the UpUpDownDown.
Meanwhile, this netizen didn't miss the former WWE Superstar and even made a bold comparison.
Lastly, this user wished a speedy recovery to the former NXT Champion.
Cole last appeared on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, where he led Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish in betraying The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Brandon Cutler.
AEW star Britt Baker on how Adam Cole was always present in her matches despite being in WWE
In her appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, Britt Baker stated that his boyfriend, Adam Cole, never missed a beat in watching her AEW matches despite being employed in WWE via NXT.
The Doctor added that after watching her matches and segments, The Panama City Playboy often gave her feedback via text.
“He is literally my biggest fan in the world. It doesn’t matter what he has [going on]. When my Lights Out match aired, he had it playing backstage at NXT because he did not want to miss it. He would watch my segments on TV when he was working at NXT because it was the Wednesday Night Wars at first, don’t forget. He would always text me and say, ‘Hey, I watched this’ and give me feedback right away."
Baker is set to appear this Wednesday on Dynamite as she will have a face-to-face conversation with former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) moderated by Tony Schiavone.
