The Twitterverse made a plea to WWE Head of Creative Triple H to bring back Adam Cole following rumors of a possible retirement from wrestling.

The former NXT Champion was shelved due to a concussion he sustained during the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship match back at Forbidden Door in June.

His return is still uncertain at this point. However, reports have swirled that the severity of his injury could possibly sideline him for a very long time or, worse, lead to a sudden retirement.

Fans on the social media platform expressed their true feelings towards the former WWE Superstar. A fan wants to see Triple H do something by communicating with Cole about the prospect of a comeback.

Some claimed that The Panama City Playboy's run in NXT was miles better than his current AEW stint.

"NXT Adam Cole. The one that kicked a** and looked bada**."

#Real1⃣ @BossH_RS @WWEREALONE Nxt version yes aew version hell no @WWEREALONE Nxt version yes aew version hell no

Scott Moore @ScottMoore75 @WWEREALONE We miss Ring of Honor and NXT Adam Cole. Not the horribly booked AEW Adam Cole. Not his fault @WWEREALONE We miss Ring of Honor and NXT Adam Cole. Not the horribly booked AEW Adam Cole. Not his fault

Mr. Thompson @MrThompson__ @WWEREALONE Not since his debut has he felt special. Gimme one reason why Adam Coles run in AEW has been better than his run in NXT @WWEREALONE Not since his debut has he felt special. Gimme one reason why Adam Coles run in AEW has been better than his run in NXT

This user pointed out that while it's sad to see Cole injured, he claimed that his AEW run has been lacklustre.

AthleticGeek89 @athletic_geek89 @WWEREALONE I feel bad because he’s hurt and want him to resume his career & doing what he loves…but I can’t say I’ve enjoyed aew any less nor have I thought that the show was missing anything without him…or even the elite for that matter. @WWEREALONE I feel bad because he’s hurt and want him to resume his career & doing what he loves…but I can’t say I’ve enjoyed aew any less nor have I thought that the show was missing anything without him…or even the elite for that matter.

A fan pointed out that Cole is currently hanging out with Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze and Claudio Castagnoli in "Da Party," their group from the UpUpDownDown.

Meanwhile, this netizen didn't miss the former WWE Superstar and even made a bold comparison.

The Mongolian Wolf @LarryWi85687409 @WWEREALONE Not really, I can see a bunch of guys that look like him at the local bowling alley. @WWEREALONE Not really, I can see a bunch of guys that look like him at the local bowling alley.

Lastly, this user wished a speedy recovery to the former NXT Champion.

Makarov of the Blackwood @MakarovBwoodSL @WWEREALONE I do. I hope he's well. I'm not the praying type, but recovering from the horrific concussion he sustained, he honestly needs them. @WWEREALONE I do. I hope he's well. I'm not the praying type, but recovering from the horrific concussion he sustained, he honestly needs them.

Cole last appeared on the August 3rd episode of Dynamite, where he led Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish in betraying The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson) and Brandon Cutler.

AEW star Britt Baker on how Adam Cole was always present in her matches despite being in WWE

In her appearance on the Swerve City Podcast, Britt Baker stated that his boyfriend, Adam Cole, never missed a beat in watching her AEW matches despite being employed in WWE via NXT.

The Doctor added that after watching her matches and segments, The Panama City Playboy often gave her feedback via text.

“He is literally my biggest fan in the world. It doesn’t matter what he has [going on]. When my Lights Out match aired, he had it playing backstage at NXT because he did not want to miss it. He would watch my segments on TV when he was working at NXT because it was the Wednesday Night Wars at first, don’t forget. He would always text me and say, ‘Hey, I watched this’ and give me feedback right away."

Best Bout Machine(liz) @peachy_mellow @amyhay___ Im going have to go with Britt baker and Adam Cole gear from DON it made it obvious who was going to win the Owen hart cup but still very pretty gear @amyhay___ Im going have to go with Britt baker and Adam Cole gear from DON it made it obvious who was going to win the Owen hart cup but still very pretty gear https://t.co/ZUz1u4mk0A

Baker is set to appear this Wednesday on Dynamite as she will have a face-to-face conversation with former WWE Superstar Saraya (fka Paige) moderated by Tony Schiavone.

Do you think Triple H should consider bringing back Adam Cole, as pleaded by fans? Sound off in the comments section.

