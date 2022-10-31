Adam Cole was associated with WWE's developmental territory from 2017 till his departure last year. He formed The Undisputed Era alongside Kyle O'Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong. His girlfriend and AEW star, Britt Baker, recently talked about how he would often watch her matches and share his feedback.

The couple has been dating for the past five years. With both of them in the same industry yet initially competing on competitor brands, they often have shown support for each other. Adam Cole is currently unable to compete owing to a concussion he suffered a few months ago. Meanwhile, the former AEW Women's Champion is involved in a feud with Saraya (fka Paige).

On the recent edition of Swerve City Podcast, Britt talked about how Cole never missed out on her matches despite him being on NXT and her on AEW:

“He is literally my biggest fan in the world,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what he has [going on]. When my Lights Out match aired, he had it playing backstage at NXT because he did not want to miss it. He would watch my segments on TV when he was working at NXT because it was the Wednesday Night Wars at first, don’t forget. He would always text me and say, ‘Hey, I watched this’ and give me feedback right away." (H/T Wrestle Zone)

Check out the entire video below:

Britt Baker commented on being compared to as 'AEW's Charlotte Flair'

Britt Baker had a dominant run as the AEW Women's Champion. From being in brutal matches to intense feuds, the 31-year-old soon became a household name on the Jacksonville-based promotion.

On the same edition of Swerve City Podcast, the D.M.D cited the frustration on negative equations with Charlotte Flair:

"I do get compared to Charlotte all the time on Twitter. For me, okay cool, one of the best women's wrestlers of all time. You're so mean for calling me that. People don't understand the constant pressure that comes with all the hate that you get. We are people. On Twitter, they dehumanize us, 'Oh, we're just wrestling characters,' but we're not, we're people. This is our job and we want to be good at our job. You're doing everything you can to not mess up, but sometimes you still might."

When Saraya made her debut at Dynamite: Grand Slam, she interrupted Baker's assault on her opponents, which did not sit well with her. A few months ago, the 31-year-old had cited her interest in facing the former Anti-Diva in a dream match.

Recently, the medical team at All Elite Wrestling cleared the former WWE Superstar to compete again in the squared circle.

Would you like to see Britt Baker and Saraya face each other at AEW Full Gear? Sound off in the comments.

Poll : 0 votes