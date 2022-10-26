A lot of wrestling fans online want to compare Britt Baker to one of WWE's most popular superstars.

Both Britt Baker and Charlotte Flair have spent a considerable amount of time at the top of their respective divisions, which has resulted in a lot of spite from fans online who think the two are being proverbially shoved down their throats.

Former AEW Women's World Champion Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. was the latest guest on the Swerve City Podcast to discuss a wide variety of subjects. When asked about online comparisons to WWE's Charlotte Flair, Baker admitted that it's something that occurs on social media all the time.

"I do get compared to Charlotte all the time on Twitter. For me, okay cool, one of the best women's wrestlers of all time. You're so mean for calling me that," Britt Baker said. "People don't understand the constant pressure that comes with all the hate that you get. We are people. On Twitter, they dehumanize us, 'Oh, we're just wrestling characters,' but we're not, we're people. This is our job and we want to be good at our job. You're doing everything you can to not mess up, but sometimes you still might. The next day, you're working ten times harder to make sure you're not making the same mistakes because we're human." [H/T: Fightful]

Britt Baker reveals the great advice that Charlotte Flair has given her

Navigating the minefields of social media for people in the professional wrestling business can understandably be frustrating at times, but Baker credits Flair for giving her some great advice to get through it.

"Back to Charlotte, her and I have chatted, and she has given me so much great advice just to get through this," Britt Baker said. "She's given me solid advice to just stay true to what you know is true. Don't worry about the narratives that fans are creating or what they want to be true because you know what's going on and what you're working with. She's been fantastic to me." [H/T: Fightful]

While it's unlikely that we'll see Baker and Flair stand across from one another in the ring anytime soon, it's nice to see these two support each other behind the scenes in the world of professional wrestling.

