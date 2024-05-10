AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) comments on who his retirement match will be against

WWE Hall of Famer, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) suggested a number of names that he could wrestle in his retirement match. He also commented on Christian Cage possibly being his last opponent.

Adam Copeland has had a legendary wrestling career and has achieved a number of accolades in his Hall of Fame career. After a legendary WWE run, the Rated-R Superstar made his AEW debut last year and it seems he will most likely finish his in-ring career in Tony Khan's promotion.

Speculations regarding who Copeland's last match will be against have also been made in the past. Speaking with Chris Van Vliet on Insights recently, Adam Copeland was asked whether his last match would be against his best friend, Christian Cage.

Copeland replied by suggesting more names as his potential last opponents including the possibility of him teaming with Christian again before retiring:

"There's so many people, you know, or is it him [Christian] and I teaming against FTR or Young Bucks, or is it Kenny Omega, or is it Will Ospreay, or is it Jon Moxley? There's a lot of different opportunities. You know and also who might get the best boost out of it? I have to look at that too." [1:21:17 - 1:21:40]

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) reflected on his life after retirement

Adam Copeland (fka Edge) admitted that this time he will actually retire. Furthermore, the Rated R Superstar suggested that he would be a dad, and could do acting roles occasionally after his in-ring retirement:

"And when I retire this time, that's it, there's no coming back, I won't be of an age that I could come back. When I retire this time, I truly...I'm gonna come home and be dad, and occasionally act and walk my dogs." [1:21:46 - 1:22:07]

Meanwhile, the Rated R Superstar continues to perform on a weekly basis in AEW and only time will tell what the future holds for the WWE Hall of Famer.

