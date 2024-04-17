AEW star Adam Copeland (fka Edge) reveals when he could retire

Adam Copeland recently addressed his career situation and gave an update on his current status. He then briefly talked about the remainder of his time in this business and until what point he feels he'll keep competing.

The Rated-R Superstar made his AEW debut six and a half months ago at WrestleDream, as he confronted his former best friend, Christian Cage. Since then, it has been as if he has had a second life in wrestling. He's made the most of his time on the promotion, sharing the ring with several big names in the industry.

While speaking to Brandon Walker during his appearance on Mostly Sports, Adam Copeland revealed that despite his age and current condition, he feels that mentally he's at his best.

"I feel that’s the biggest difference. I might not be as fast as I used to be, but I feel mentally I’m better than I’ve ever been. That is why a guy like Tom Brady goes, 'Yeah, well, mentally, I’m better than I’ve ever been. I see the game better than I’ve ever seen it.' I think that’s the struggle."

However, this doesn't mean that he won't be realistic about his career. He wished to still be in the right condition so that he would not seem like someone who couldn't carry his weight in the ring. Adam Copeland then mentioned that he thinks he has around 18 months left in the tank.

"That’s kind of how I feel, but I’m also a realist. I don’t want to be that guy who sticks around to the point where a young guy looks at the sheet and goes, 'Ah, okay, I have to wrestle him tonight.' I don’t want to be that guy. I want young guys to still be excited if they’re going to hop in there with me. I figure maybe I have a year and a half left, give or take. Hopefully, I’ve gotten all the 'yeah, yeahs' out by that point." [H/T WrestleTalk]

Adam Copeland reveals his work away from the ring has been a big help for him

In the same interview, Adam Copeland had a chance to talk about the two major runs of his career.

He talked about how he instantly came back into wrestling like he never left but revealed that his work away from the ring during his initial retirement helped with his performance coming back into the business.

"I've lived a lot more life. As strange as that sounds, it actually does add to your utility belt out there. As a performer, any kind of performer, they have to dip into a place to pull the character off. It’s the same with wrestling. That, more than anything, is what I've noticed coming back." [h/t WrestleTalk]

Adam Copeland is the current TNT Champion, and he'll be in action this coming weekend at Dynasty as he teams up with Eddie Kingston and Mark Briscoe to take on The House of Black.

