AEW star Adam 'Edge' Copeland reveals the most underrated wrestler of all time

AEW’s latest big name recruit, Adam 'Edge' Copeland had some words of praise for his best friend, Christian Cage, on Dynamite.

In a backstage interview with Renee Paquette, Copeland spoke candidly, and stated that Christian is one of the most underrated wrestlers he has seen, or even of all time.

"I think Christian Cage is the most underrated wrestler of all time," said Adam.

Ever since he made his debut in AEW at WrestleDream, Adam has been in a constant feud with Christian Cage and his goons, Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne.

The Rated-R Superstar made his in-ring debut against Luchasaurus last week on Dynamite: Title Tuesday, and all hell broke loose. Despite beating the masked superstar, he was almost jumped on by his best friend towards the end of the match.

Despite all that, Copeland revealed in his interview with Renee that he does not want to fight Christian. He also revealed that he has known Cage ever since they were kids in high school.

Towards the end of the interview, the WWE Hall of Famer warned that Luchasaurus and Nick Wayne were going to dump Christian once they had extracted all the information and help they needed from him.

