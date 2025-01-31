AEW star addresses Cody Rhodes' WWE run after leaving the promotion

An AEW star shared his thoughts on WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in the Stamford-based promotion. The American Nightmare's brother, Dustin Rhodes, has stood out as one of the most charismatic veterans in today's business. He currently holds both the ROH World Tag Team Championship and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship.

Cody and Dustin worked briefly in AEW before the former left for the global sports entertainment juggernaut in 2022. He is currently one of the most over babyfaces in the promotion. After attempting to win the WWE title for two years, he is finally a champion and has been the face of the franchise for several months now. Meanwhile, the Natural has been busy elevating talent in ROH and AEW.

Dustin Rhodes recently took to X/Twitter to briefly discuss Cody Rhodes' legacy in WWE. The 55-year-old star also stated that he is 'super proud' of his current success and noted that their father, Dusty Rhodes, along with the two brothers, has contributed differently to the pro wrestling industry.

"I get asked daily about how I feel about Cody's success. I love it and I am super proud. Proud of him, proud of my dad, proud of our family. We all 3 have different styles that stand us out and Cody has definitely surpassed every expectation of him. We are all different in many ways and each of us have left its mark on the world of pro wrestling and entertainment and that #RhodesTrain ain't stopping. #RhodesFam," he wrote.

Cody Rhodes talks about a major mistake he made in AEW

In the early months of the Jacksonville-based promotion, Cody Rhodes booked himself into a storyline where he would be able to challenge for the AEW World Championship if he lost the match.

While speaking on Flagrant, The American Nightmare said that his decision to opt out of the world title picture in AEW was a major mistake.

"They were booing me left and right. But those first two years and especially those first few months, I was the hottest thing they had and that was a great spot to be in. But my fear was if I win the title, I'm abusing this. I want to make my stories just as big as the world title which was problem in itself. You might as well be world champion," he said.

It remains to be seen whether Cody Rhodes and his brother will reunite in any major promotion in the future.

