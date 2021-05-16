AEW star addresses comparisons with The Rock 

AEW star Ricky Starks recently expressed his thoughts on fans comparing him to The Rock due to their similar fashion sense.

Ricky Starks is currently recuperating from a neck injury he sustained during a match with Hangman Page a few weeks ago on AEW Dynamite. Ruled out of in-ring action for the next three months, Starks has received an outpouring of love from many of his colleagues in the wrestling business.

I don’t really open up a lot in these but me and Renee have a great conversation about almost everything. She’s awesome https://t.co/00StyxD3kE — Ricky Starks (@starkmanjones) May 13, 2021

Appearing on Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette, the AEW star spoke about several topics, including fans comparing him to the legendary WWE Superstar. Starks stated that though they may have similar looks, The Rock isn't the only well-dressed person in the world.

“That’s so crazy though,” Starks said. “Because The Rock comparison is like ‘yo, The Rock wasn’t the only person who dressed nice.’ I’m guess we kind of look alike but…” (H/T - Wrestlinginc)

Ricky Starks also delved into his fashion sense, revealing that he enjoys dressing up well and expressing himself through what he wears.

AEW's Ricky Starks talks about his fashion inspirations

During the chat with the former WWE broadcaster, the Team Taz member named British fashion designer Tom Ford to be one of his inspirations.

The AEW star also disclosed that he's impressed with Gucci's range of men's outfits while also naming American fashion designer Alexander Wang as someone he admires.

"There’s people like Tom Ford that I like. Believe it or not, Gucci has some really nice men’s outfits in terms of the pants or jacket. Alexander Wayne, who else? Those are the main people", said Starks

Though Starks won't be competing inside the ring, Tony Khan has revealed he still wants him to be around and develop other skills in the meantime.

You can listen to Oral Sessions with Renee Paquette HERE.

