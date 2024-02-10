AEW star admits to enjoying the WWE drama involving Cody Rhodes, The Rock, and Roman Reigns

There is a ton of drama going around in WWE, and Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock are at the center of it all. An AEW star recently admitted that he is enjoying every bit of it.

The AEW star in question is Matt Hardy. Cody Rhodes won the 2024 Royal Rumble and hoped to finish his story. But The Great One swooped in out of nowhere, stealing his opportunity to face Reigns at 'Mania 40. This created a lot of chaos in WWE as both The Rock and The American Nightmare were looking to headline WrestleMania this year.

In the #110 edition of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy discloses that he is enjoying the current storyline involving Rock, Rhodes, and Reigns:

“'Matt Fact; Matt is enjoying all this Cody-Rock-Roman drama…' It's very intriguing… This Roman vs Rock match is huge and for a casual audience for to try and reel in new eyeballs, this is a good call, but for the diehards and especially the Cody Rhodes’ story, which has been going on for two years now, two years keep in mind, it has been that he has to finish the story and he has to win that title and that title has specifically been Roman Reigns’ WWE Undisputed Championship.”

Matt also revealed that he is okay with Reigns facing either The Brahma Bull or Cody, as both of the matches will be special in their own way:

“So they kind of backed themselves into a corner here because like the diehard fans, let them know how‌ much they are invested, how much they want this Cody versus Roman match. But then there's this larger-than-life mainstream match you can have in Rock vs Roman. Let's not kid ourselves. He is one of the biggest movie stars on the entire planet right now. He is a huge‌ deal, and this is huge press and there's going to be a lot of new people that would tune in to watch WrestleMania that probably wouldn't watch it otherwise if Rock is in this match.” [From 27:36 to 29:22]

Check out the entire video below:

This podcast episode was taped before the WrestleMania 40 presser, so it will be interesting to get Matt's thoughts after everything that went down on Thursday.

The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 40 press conference

WWE recently held a press conference in Las Vegas. During the conference, Rhodes chose Reigns as his opponent for WrestleMania 40. The two parties started exchanging insults.

The WWE Champion used the late Dusty Rhodes's name to take a shot at The American Nightmare. Cody Rhodes retaliated by pointing out that The Tribal Chief and The Rock had let down their Samoan ancestors.

This irked The Great One, as Roman and he, being from the same bloodline, have the same ancestors. Therefore, The Rock slapped Cody Rhodes in a fit of rage. Luckily, people surrounding them intervened before things could get escalated.

What do you have to say about Rock slapping Cody Rhodes? Let us know in the comments below.

