AEW star admits his promo against MJF was unscripted (Exclusive)

AEW World Champion MJF is known for being one of the most gifted talkers in the business today, but a fellow roster member has admitted that his promo with The Salt of the Earth came from the heart and not from a script.

The star in question is Ricky Starks, who earned the opportunity to face Maxwell Jacob Friedman after winning the 2022 World Title Eliminator Tournament by defeating Ethan Page in the finals at the Thanksgiving Eve edition of Dynamite.

Starks also won the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale a week later, which prompted the AEW World Champion to try to intimidate Starks ahead of their match at the Winter is Coming edition of Dynamite. However, Ricky was able to hold his own against MJF.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Mac Davis for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Ricky Starks was asked about his promo and admitted that it was completely unscripted.

“The one against MJF? Yeah, that one was all straight from the heart. I stumbled a few times, but I never faltered. So yeah, that’s how I feel, I think people will appreciate the genuine feelings that a person can give out, especially for the fact that I’ve had so many people that they tell me ‘I loved that, I loved what you did, I loved what you said.’ If anything, if I were to die tomorrow, I’d hope that leaves a big legacy that Ricky [Starks] was a very genuine person.” [0:42-1:06]

Ricky Starks was MJF's first challenger after winning the AEW World Championship

MJF shocked the world when he won the AEW World Championship at Full Gear 2022, albeit with a big assist from William Regal, but nevertheless, he walked out of New Jersey as the champion.

Ricky Starks ended up being the first man Max had to defend his title against, with the added weight of the Dynamite Diamond Ring being on the line as well.

S4C #Mizuki2Belts 🐰✨ S4C is #AllTJPW @Sareee4Champ #AEW MJF beats Ricky Starks which means not only did he retain the Burberry Belt, but he's now also a FOUR time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner. My man is gonna hold that belt AND ring for the next 25 years MJF beats Ricky Starks which means not only did he retain the Burberry Belt, but he's now also a FOUR time Dynamite Diamond Ring winner. My man is gonna hold that belt AND ring for the next 25 years 😤 #AEW https://t.co/VvGuksdSit

After a very physical bout that saw Starks come extremely close on a few occasions, it was Maxwell Jacob Friedman who walked out of Winter is Coming 2022 as the AEW World Champion.

