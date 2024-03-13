AEW star adores Bayley: "To be able to call her my friend, I’m very fortunate for that"

WWE's Bayley won the Women's Royal Rumble in January and is all set to face Iyo Sky at WrestleMania XL for the WWE Women's Championship. One female wrestler in AEW, who has had a feud with The Role Model has spoken out about their rapport.

The female wrestler in question is Ruby Soho. Although Soho now plies her trade with AEW, she earlier worked with the Stamford-based company as Ruby Riott. While on the podcast Bakers Bantering, she recently revealed how she admires Bayley.

"I adore Bayley. Bayley is just an amazing person, and how absolutely brilliant she is when it comes to professional wrestling and the way she sees it is, honestly, something I’m so fortunate enough to have gotten to learn from. To be able to call her my friend, I’m very fortunate for that. She’s the best." Soho said. [h/t fightful.com]

The former NXT Women's Champion and Soho have shared the ring several times during their WWE stint when Soho was part of the Riott Squad.

Dakota Kai calls Bayley an over-rated failure

All eyes are on the woman who has had the longest reign as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion, as she heads to WrestleMania XL with a dream to add even more gold to her already glittering career.

Beyley faces off against Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's Championship at the Show of Shows and her feud with Damage CTRL, the very stable that she once helped form, has captured the audience's attention.

Former 5-time WWE champion Dakota Kai, who recently betrayed the Role Model, has cut a scathing promo against her former stablemate, calling her an overrated failure.

"Bayley, I know you’re watching. The funny thing about that is, when we look your way, we don’t even see you. This Friday, at SmackDown, everyone’s going to see what an overrated failure you are and always have been. You’ll get what’s coming," Dakota Kai said. [H/T Fightful]

The 2024 Women's Royal Rumble winner will of course be gearing up for her WrestleMania moment, although it remains to be seen what comes of it.

