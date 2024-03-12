4-time WWE champion calls Bayley an "overrated failure" following RAW

Bayley is hoping to get her hands on the Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40. The Role Model was called an "overrated failure" by a four-time WWE champion on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW.

Bayley won the 2024 Women’s Royal Rumble Match to book her ticket for WrestleMania 40. She surprised everyone by challenging IYO SKY after making it clear that she understood what her now-former teammates were doing behind her back in Damage CTRL.

Dakota Kai pretended to work with Bayley at first before turning against her on the March 1, 2024, episode of SmackDown. She betrayed The Role Model and sided with the rest of Damage CTRL.

While speaking on RAW Talk after The Kabuki Warriors' successful Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Zoey Stark and Shayna Baszler, Kai sent a warning to the former SmackDown Women's Champion. She stated that Damage CTRL did not care about her and called her nothing but an overrated failure.

"Bayley, I know you’re watching. The funny thing about that is, when we look your way, we don’t even see you. This Friday, at SmackDown, everyone’s going to see what an overrated failure you are and always have been. You’ll get what’s coming," Dakota Kai said. [H/T Fightful]

It’ll be interesting to see how The Role Model responds on Friday Night SmackDown when the two women collide against each other. The two sides could have another epic showdown to further build their rivalry as WrestleMania 40 approaches.

Bayley could win the WWE Women’s Championship at WrestleMania 40

Fans had been waiting for Bayley’s babyface turn for quite some time. However, the creative team waited for the right time to initiate her character change after her monumental win in the 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match.

The Role Model will face IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship at The Show of Shows this year. The match could turn out to be a show stealer as it has a lot of build-up behind it, and both the veteran performers know how to entertain fans.

A win at WWE WrestleMania 40 will be the cherry on the cake for the former SmackDown Women's Champion, who has put in the hard work for several months without stepping back. She helped promote IYO SKY and Dakota Kai on the main roster as part of Damage CTRL, and it would be great to see her finally get the big win at WrestleMania 40.

Do you want to see The Role Model as the new WWE Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 40? Sound off!

